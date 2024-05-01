Sabrina Carpenter could be on the way to her first No.1 with Espresso, which has accumulated 44,893 sales so far this week.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone sit at No.2 with Fortnight (38,386 sales), whilst Hozier’s Too Sweet (36,007 sales), Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things (27,997 sales) and Artemas’ I Like The Way You Kiss Me (26,222 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (31,966 sales) holds the No.1 spot ahead of Pet ...