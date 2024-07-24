In the singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter continues to lead the way with Please Please Please (30,214 sales), meaning that she could be replacing herself at the singles summit by the end of the week.

Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather (25,212 sales) follows in second place, whilst Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! (25,067 sales) and Myles Smith’s Stargazing (24,247 sales) sit at No.3 and No.4. Jade’s new single Angel Of My Dreams rounds off the Top 5 with 21,925 sales.

