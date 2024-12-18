Sabrina Carpenter and Michael Bublé are battling it out for No.1 this week in the albums chart, with Carpenter in the lead with Short N’ Sweet (8,844 sales), and Bublé following close behind with Christmas (8,368 sales). Carpenter’s record has 5,365 sales from streaming, whilst its physical release accounts for 3,449 units and downloads account for 30.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan is sitting at No.3 with The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess (6,229 sales), whilst The Reyton’s are in ...