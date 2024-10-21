Last week, Sabrina Carpenter made chart history by becoming the the first artist in 71 years to spend 20 weeks at No.1 in the Official Singles Chart. This week, she could be making that 21 weeks, as Taste could be spending a ninth consecutive week in the top spot, having accumulated 14,088 sales so far.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars hold second place with Die With A Smile (10,754 sales), whilst Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song (10,285 sales) and Gracie Abrams ...