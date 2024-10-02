Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sabrina Carpenter dominates singles chart for another week running

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Oct 2nd 2024 at 5:45PM

Sabrina Carpenter continues to occupy three of the Top 5 spots in the singles chart this week with Taste at No.1, Espresso at No.3 and Please Please Please at No.5.

Taste has 31,094 sales ahead of Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! which holds second place with 24,412 sales, whilst Espresso has 22,866 sales, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With A Smile sits at No.4 with 22,753 units and Please Please Please has 20,803 sales. 

In the albums chart, Shed ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024