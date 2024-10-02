Sabrina Carpenter continues to occupy three of the Top 5 spots in the singles chart this week with Taste at No.1, Espresso at No.3 and Please Please Please at No.5.

Taste has 31,094 sales ahead of Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! which holds second place with 24,412 sales, whilst Espresso has 22,866 sales, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With A Smile sits at No.4 with 22,753 units and Please Please Please has 20,803 sales.

In the albums chart, Shed ...