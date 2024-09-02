Sabrina Carpenter is dominating all three of the top spots in the singles chart this week, having become the first female solo artist in singles chart history to do so. While Taste leads the way with 22,989 sales, Please Please Please has returned to the Top 5 at No.2 with 16,030 sales and Espresso sits in third place with 15,682 sales.

Oasis sit in fourth and fifth place with Live Forever (14,969 sales) and Don’t Look Back In Anger (13,904 ...