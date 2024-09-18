Sabrina Carpenter seems to be staying put in the No.1 spot this week with Taste, which has racked up 34,424 sales so far ahead of Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe!, which sits at No.2 with 26,231 sales.

Carpenter also continues to hold third and fourth places with Espresso (25,301 sales) and Please Please Please (22,935 sales), whilst Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars complete the Top 5 Die With A Smile (21,413 sales).

In the albums chart, Snow Patrol continue ...