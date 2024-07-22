Your site will load in 16 seconds
Sabrina Carpenter leads singles chart race with Please Please Please

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jul 22nd 2024 at 5:45PM

Sabrina Carpenter continues to hold the No.1 spot this week, but with Please Please Please – which has accumulated 17,008 sales – instead of Espresso, which has moved to No.9 with 9,618 sales. 

Taking second place is Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather (13,887 sales) ahead of Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! (13,841 sales), whilst Myles Smith’s Stargazing (13,717 sales) and Jade’s Angel Of My Dreams (13,272 sales) round off the Top 5.  

In the albums chart, Eminem and ...

follow us...

