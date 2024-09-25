Sabrina Carpenter continues to hold off competition in the singles chart this week with Taste, which sits at No.1 with 31,031 sales so far.

Chappell Roan continues to follow in second place with Good Luck, Babe! (26,206 sales) ahead of Carpenter’s Espresso (24,002 sales), whilst Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With A Smile (22,457 sales) and Carpenter’s Please Please Please (21,630 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Blossoms could be on the way to No.1 with ...