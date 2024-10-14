Sabrina Carpenter is continuing to reign supreme in the singles chart with Taste, which has racked up 16,333 sales so far this week. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are sitting in second place with Die With A Smile (11,835 sales), whilst Gracie Abrams’ I Love You, I’m Sorry (10,833 sales), Charli XCX’s Sympathy Is A Knife (10,783 sales) and Somedays (9,951 sales) by Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and DOD complete the Top 5.

Meanwhile, Paul Heaton’s The Mighty Several (23,026 ...