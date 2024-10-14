Your site will load in 16 seconds
Sabrina Carpenter remains unbeatable in the singles chart

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Oct 14th 2024 at 5:45PM

Sabrina Carpenter is continuing to reign supreme in the singles chart with Taste, which has racked up 16,333 sales so far this week. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are sitting in second place with Die With A Smile (11,835 sales), whilst Gracie Abrams’ I Love You, I’m Sorry (10,833 sales), Charli XCX’s Sympathy Is A Knife (10,783 sales) and Somedays (9,951 sales) by Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and DOD complete the Top 5. 

Meanwhile, Paul Heaton’s The Mighty Several (23,026 ...

