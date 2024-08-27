Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album, Short N’ Sweet, is taking the charts by storm this week. With a massive sales figure of 69,698 units so far, the record could be on course for having the biggest opening week of the year behind Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department – which secured a vast 270,091 sales in its first week.

Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, Short N’ Sweet is already making a huge impact with 54,594 sales ...