Sam Fender notches latest Music Moves Europe chart Top 10

Sam Fender has moved into the Top 10 of the Music Moves Europe chart with All Is On My Side.

The track shoots up 39-7 in its fifth week in the chart. Fender has a total of four tracks in the Top 20 this week: The Borders at No.8, Will We Talk? at No.12 and Hypersonic Missiles at No.13.

Elsewhere, Freya Ridings’ Castles continues at No.1, with Tom Gregory’s Small Steps at No.2. Nea’s Some Say, Angèle’s Oui Ou Non and James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) complete the Top 5.

There are no new entries this week, while Fender’s All Is On My Side is the biggest mover.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.