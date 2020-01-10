Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sam Fender notches latest Music Moves Europe chart Top 10

January 10th 2020 at 12:00PM
Sam Fender notches latest Music Moves Europe chart Top 10

Sam Fender has moved into the Top 10 of the Music Moves Europe chart with All Is On My Side.

The track shoots up 39-7 in its fifth week in the chart. Fender has a total of four tracks in the Top 20 this week: The Borders at No.8, Will We Talk? at No.12 and Hypersonic Missiles at No.13.

Elsewhere, Freya Ridings’ Castles continues at No.1, with Tom Gregory’s Small Steps at No.2. Nea’s Some Say, Angèle’s Oui Ou Non and James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) complete the Top 5.

There are no new entries this week, while Fender’s All Is On My Side is the biggest mover.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 32 Freya Ridings Castles GB
2 2 28 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
3 4 14 Nea Some Say SE
4 5 9 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
5 3 106 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
6 10 14 Lous & The Yakuza Dilemme BE
7 39 5 Sam Fender All Is On My Side GB
8 8 19 Sam Fender The Borders GB
9 9 30 LUM!X Monster AT
10 13 64 Declan J Donovan Pieces GB
11 6 8 Alice Merton Easy DE
12 12 28 Sam Fender Will We Talk? GB
13 28 43 Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles GB
14 22 52 Gaullin Moonlight LT
15 11 8 Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard Neverland NL
16 20 66 AngÃ¨le Balance Ton Quoi BE
17 7 70 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
18 14 8 James BKS feat. Q-Tip New Breed FR
19 18 8 Goldstone All I Know FR
20 16 15 Emma Steinbakken Not Gonna Cry NO
author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020