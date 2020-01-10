Sam Fender notches latest Music Moves Europe chart Top 10

Sam Fender has moved into the Top 10 of the Music Moves Europe chart with All Is On My Side.
The track shoots up 39-7 in its fifth week in the chart. Fender has a total of four tracks in the Top 20 this week: The Borders at No.8, Will We Talk? at No.12 and Hypersonic Missiles at No.13.
Elsewhere, Freya Ridings’ Castles continues at No.1, with Tom Gregory’s Small Steps at No.2. Nea’s Some Say, Angèle’s Oui Ou Non and James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) complete the Top 5.
There are no new entries this week, while Fender’s All Is On My Side is the biggest mover.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|32
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|2
|2
|28
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|3
|4
|14
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|4
|5
|9
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|5
|3
|106
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|6
|10
|14
|Lous & The Yakuza
|Dilemme
|BE
|7
|39
|5
|Sam Fender
|All Is On My Side
|GB
|8
|8
|19
|Sam Fender
|The Borders
|GB
|9
|9
|30
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|10
|13
|64
|Declan J Donovan
|Pieces
|GB
|11
|6
|8
|Alice Merton
|Easy
|DE
|12
|12
|28
|Sam Fender
|Will We Talk?
|GB
|13
|28
|43
|Sam Fender
|Hypersonic Missiles
|GB
|14
|22
|52
|Gaullin
|Moonlight
|LT
|15
|11
|8
|Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard
|Neverland
|NL
|16
|20
|66
|AngÃ¨le
|Balance Ton Quoi
|BE
|17
|7
|70
|Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
|Electricity
|GB
|18
|14
|8
|James BKS feat. Q-Tip
|New Breed
|FR
|19
|18
|8
|Goldstone
|All I Know
|FR
|20
|16
|15
|Emma Steinbakken
|Not Gonna Cry
|NO