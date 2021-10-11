The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Sam Fender has charged into a huge lead in the albums chart with Seventeen Going Under.

The singer-songwriter's second LP has notched up 24,545 sales so far to outsell the rest of the Top 10 combined.

Fender is more than 20,000 sales ahead of the No.2 record, Certified Lover Boy (2,196 sales) by Drake. Olivia Rodrigo is at No.3 with Sour (1,970 sales), followed by two new entries: Trivium with In ...