Sam Fender shoots up Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Saturday

Sam Fender has jumped a massive 46 places in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with current single Saturday. Now in its 6th week on the list, the song shifted 64-18 in the latest frame, joining Fender’s Hypersonic Missiles (No.16) in the Top 20.

Elsewhere, Tom Gregory tops an unchanged Top 5 with Fingertips. Behind him are: Freya Ridings’ Castles, Fontaines DC’s Liberty Belle, Nea’s Some Say and Angèle’s Oui Ou Non.

