Sam Fender shoots up Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Saturday

February 28th 2020 at 12:00PM
Sam Fender has jumped a massive 46 places in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with current single Saturday. Now in its 6th week on the list, the song shifted 64-18 in the latest frame, joining Fender’s Hypersonic Missiles (No.16) in the Top 20.

Elsewhere, Tom Gregory tops an unchanged Top 5 with Fingertips. Behind him are: Freya Ridings’ Castles, Fontaines DC’s Liberty Belle, Nea’s Some Say and Angèle’s Oui Ou Non.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 7 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 2 39 Freya Ridings Castles GB
3 3 15 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE
4 4 21 Nea Some Say SE
5 5 16 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
6 8 113 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
7 12 6 Inhaler We Have To Move On IE
8 7 35 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
9 10 37 LUM!X Monster AT
10 9 5 Ilira Royalty DE
11 13 15 Goldstone All I Know FR
12 25 2 Number Red Flag GB
13 11 6 Sea Girls Ready For More GB
14 15 5 Victor Leksell Svag SE
15 16 50 Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles GB
16 31 95 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
17 14 8 Freya Ridings Love Is Fire GB
18 64 6 Sam Fender Saturday GB
19 18 5 Goldband Alles Kapot NL
20 34 25 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE

 

 

