Sam Fender shoots up Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Saturday

Sam Fender has jumped a massive 46 places in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with current single Saturday. Now in its 6th week on the list, the song shifted 64-18 in the latest frame, joining Fender’s Hypersonic Missiles (No.16) in the Top 20.
Elsewhere, Tom Gregory tops an unchanged Top 5 with Fingertips. Behind him are: Freya Ridings’ Castles, Fontaines DC’s Liberty Belle, Nea’s Some Say and Angèle’s Oui Ou Non.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|7
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|2
|2
|39
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|3
|3
|15
|Fontaines D.C.
|Liberty Belle
|IE
|4
|4
|21
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|5
|5
|16
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|6
|8
|113
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|7
|12
|6
|Inhaler
|We Have To Move On
|IE
|8
|7
|35
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|9
|10
|37
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|10
|9
|5
|Ilira
|Royalty
|DE
|11
|13
|15
|Goldstone
|All I Know
|FR
|12
|25
|2
|Number
|Red Flag
|GB
|13
|11
|6
|Sea Girls
|Ready For More
|GB
|14
|15
|5
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|15
|16
|50
|Sam Fender
|Hypersonic Missiles
|GB
|16
|31
|95
|El Profesor
|Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)
|ES
|17
|14
|8
|Freya Ridings
|Love Is Fire
|GB
|18
|64
|6
|Sam Fender
|Saturday
|GB
|19
|18
|5
|Goldband
|Alles Kapot
|NL
|20
|34
|25
|Inhaler
|Ice Cream Sundae
|IE