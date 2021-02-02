Sam Fischer named YouTube Music's first 2021 Artist On The Rise

YouTube Music has revealed Australian singer Sam Fischer as the first Artist On The Rise for 2021.

Fischer has garnered over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 50 million views on his channel for his videos, including platinum-selling Top 20 hit This City and other singles The Usual, Everybody’s Got Somebody and People I Don’t Know.

Artist On The Rise aims to give fans exclusive access to the journey and future of each artist it spotlights and will support with billboards and on YouTube Music socials. Previous Artists On The Rise include Celeste, Beabadoobee, Mabel and Aitch.

On earning the Artist On The Rise title, Sam Fischer said: "I'm so grateful for each and every one of the amazing humans at YouTube Music from the top down. Since day one, I've felt so loved and supported and to be receiving the award of YouTube Music UK's Artist On The Rise is such an incredible honour, I'm so excited to have a partner in them and for everything we're going to do together. Thank you so much for believing in me and for always being my champion, I'm so proud to be a part of this family, let’s do it."

Fischer – who featured in Music Week’s On The Radar last October – is set to release a brand new single with Demi Lovato titled What Other People Say on February 4 which lyricizes two different lives and perspectives on being alone. It is the first official single since Fischer released This City, which has over 350 million global streams, over 2 million global sales and over 20 million views on the official video.

YouTube Music’s director of EMEA, Dan Chalmers, said: “Sam is such a force to be reckoned with, his presence is incredible and his song-writing is outstanding. With such constant, creative output it’s no surprise that his fan base is growing so fast. He is a very special pop artist, one of the few that can put hairs on the neck and we cannot wait to see what he does next”.

President of RCA, David Dollimore, added: “I am delighted that Sam Fischer has been selected for YouTube’s Artist On The Rise programme. With the lack of live right now, music videos are so important for artists to tell their story creatively and YouTube provides that invaluable platform. With a fantastic programme like this, Sam can connect with his fans authentically on a global scale.”