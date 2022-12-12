Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sam Ryder rockets to early albums lead

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Dec 12th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Sam Ryder has taken an early lead in the albums chart.

At the end of a successful breakout year in which he soared to fame as the UK’s contender in the Eurovision Song Contest, Ryder’s album There’s Nothing But Space, Man! has 16,470 sales to its name at the first midweek count. Of that total, 14,588 derive from physical, 1,164 are from downloads and 718 are from streams. Sunday’s ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022