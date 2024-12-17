Sam Ryder signs new management deal with MTheory

Singer-songwriter Sam Ryder has signed with management services company MTheory, alongside Lewis Allen – who has been a key part of Ryder's previous setup over the last few years – and Derek Gridley.

With offices in New York City, Nashville and New Orleans, MTheory provides artist development, marketing, strategy and operational infrastructure for artists and their management teams. Its roster includes acts such as Twenty One Pilots, Jelly Roll, Tyler Childers, Ashe, Shakey Graves, The Wailers, Wynonna Judd, Trace Adkins, and Alison Krauss.

Ryder, whose 2022 debut album There's Nothing But Space, Man! hit No.1 in the UK upon its release, is now gearing up to release his second record in 2025.

“I’ve spent the last few months looking for the perfect team to take the project to the next level, and as soon as I met MTheory I knew they were the right people because of a collaborative, forward-thinking attitude,” Ryder commented. “Coupled with Lewis, who’s been working on many facets of the project for the last few years, and bringing in Derek, who I’ve wanted as a part of the project since day one, I couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter!”

Lewis Allen and Derek Gridley said: “Working with Sam Ryder is an incredible honour. Sam’s talent, passion, and authenticity resonate with fans worldwide, and we are delighted to support him in reaching even greater heights. Together, we’re ready to build on his momentum and create something truly unforgettable.”

Cameo Carlson, CEO of MTheory, added: “MTheory could not be more thrilled to partner up with Lewis Allen and Derek Gridley to help take Sam Ryder’s incredible talent to the next level. Sam embodies everything we believe in as a company: unmatched global talent, drive, and he’s a damn good person. We are excited to be part of this world-class team and ready to help bring Sam to the masses!”