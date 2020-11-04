The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and the race for No.1 between Ariana Grande and Sam Smith is hotting up.

Smith’s Love Goes has 18,043 sales and is in second spot, close behind Grande’s Positions, which has moved 20,819 units. Cliff Richard’s Music The Air That I Breathe (14,812 sales), Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You (12,455 sales) and Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human – Survival Horror (7,034 sales).

Grande also leads the singles chart with her ...