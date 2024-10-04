Sam Smith & Jo Charrington celebrate three million sales for In The Lonely Hour

Jo Charrington has hailed Sam Smith as a “once in a generation talent” as the star and their label celebrate three million UK sales for In The Lonely Hour.

According to Official Charts Company data, Smith’s debut album has 3,000,927 sales to date. Now the 38th album to reach this milestone, it was released in May 2014, after the singer won the BRITs Critics’ Choice Award and the BBC Sound poll.

Jo Charrington, president of Capitol Records UK, which is now under Polydor Label Group, said: “I can’t quite believe it’s been 10 years since the release of In The Lonely Hour, a decade in which we have seen Sam become a truly global artist. They have been a joy to work with from day one and we are looking forward to many more years working with this once in a generation talent.”

Sam Smith said: “I am blown away by the response to this album, In The Lonely Hour was my first declaration in music and I will always be proud of that, I still love singing the songs on this album and I am so honoured to now be in the company of some of the greatest artists in the world. Thank you to my incredible fans, I hope my music is enjoyed by many more for years to come.”

Smith won Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album in 2015, while the album was also BRIT-nominated. Its biggest track is Stay With Me (3,241,265 UK sales), while fellow singles I’m Not The Only One (2,362,236 sales), Like I Can (1,610,568, sales) and Money On My Mind (1,309,196 sales) and Lay Me Down (1,030,285 sales) have also performed impressively.

This year saw the release of a 10th anniversary edition of the album, as well as a BBC Proms performance and a Pride party in New York at which Smith performed with recent collaborator Alicia Keys.

Smith has also launched their new The Pink House brand and charitable foundation.