The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Unholy is surging ahead in the singles race.

Unholy's 37,564 sales so far this week put it on course to spend a fourth week at the top of the charts, as it pulls well clear of its nearest competition: David Guetta and Bebe Rexha's I'm Good (Blue) (28,745 sales). At No.3 is Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me (25,753 sales), at No.4 is OneRepublic's I ...