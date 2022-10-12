The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and it seems Sam Smith and Kim Petras could make it an Unholy trinity at the top of the singles chart.

The pair’s collaboration Unholy is closing in on a No.1 finish, which would see it come out on top for a third week in a row. With 34,657 sales so far, the track has a commanding lead over David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s I’m Good (Blue), which is its closest ...