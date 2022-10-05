The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras collaboration Unholy is pulling ahead in the singles race.

Last week's No.1 is continuing its strong performance into this week, clocking up 34,455 sales by the midweek point. At No.2 is David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's I'm Good (Blue), with 31,849 sales, while Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me (26,423 sales) is at No.3, and Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal's B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) is ...