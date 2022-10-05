Your site will load in 16 seconds
Sam Smith & Kim Petras headed for a second week at No.1

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Oct 5th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras collaboration Unholy is pulling ahead in the singles race. 

Last week's No.1 is continuing its strong performance into this week, clocking up 34,455 sales by the midweek point. At No.2 is David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's I'm Good (Blue), with 31,849 sales, while Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me (26,423 sales) is at No.3, and Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal's B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) is ...

