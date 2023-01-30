Sam Smith is the early leader in the albums chart as the star’s fourth album Gloria takes flight.

Gloria has 9,862 sales so far, 7,764 of which derive from physical, 1,254 from streams and 844 from downloads. Bob Dylan’s Fragments: Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997) is at No.2 with 3,740 sales, ahead of Taylor Swift’s Midnights (3,071 sales) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights (2,735 sales). Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors is a new entry at No.5 with 2,512 ...