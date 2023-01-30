Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sam Smith starts in pole position with Gloria

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 30th 2023 at 6:00PM

Sam Smith is the early leader in the albums chart as the star’s fourth album Gloria takes flight.

Gloria has 9,862 sales so far, 7,764 of which derive from physical, 1,254 from streams and 844 from downloads. Bob Dylan’s Fragments: Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997) is at No.2 with 3,740 sales, ahead of Taylor Swift’s Midnights (3,071 sales) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights (2,735 sales). Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors is a new entry at No.5 with 2,512 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023