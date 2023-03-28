Samm Henshaw, The Mysterines, Ruti and more selected for Fender Next 2023

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation has revealed the fifth annual class of artists joining Fender Next.

The artist development programme is designed to elevate rising musicians that are pushing the guitar forward in music and culture.

The Fender Next programme extends to gear and marketing tools, as well as guiding artists through the changing landscape of the music industry.

Over the last four years, Fender Next has supported acts including Sam Fender, Omar Apollo, Wet Leg, Blu DeTiger, Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Maverick, May-A, Japanese Breakfast, Anly, Madison Cunningham, the Black Pumas and more.

This year, Fender Next has expanded the diversity of genres that reflect the musical landscape of guitar players globally.

The 2023 UK contingent includes: Samm Henshaw, The Mysterines, Ruti, Deyaz and Tommy Lefroy.

"As we celebrate the fifth year of our Fender Next programme, we’re watching many of our alumni achieve monumental career success,” said Matt Watts, senior vice president of marketing at Fender. “The ways in which artists find their rise are evolving and Fender is committed to evolving with them as a brand. We celebrate the new class of 2023 Fender Next artists, who represent a diverse range of genres, cultures and styles with confidence that they will go on to lead, inspire and define the industry. Fender is honoured to be a part of their journey."

This year's Fender Next class includes 25 rising artists from North America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Latin America. After an open call and record number of 800-plus submissions from aspiring musicians and A&Rs across the country, the 2023 roster was selected by Fender’s artist relations team as representative of the future of guitar music and the wider industry.

As part of the process, Fender partnered with key industry leaders at record labels, management companies, streaming services, talent agencies and other music entities. There is a curated Spotify playlist of each artist's top singles.

Fender will drive increased exposure through the brand’s content, advertisements and select social channels, which have more than 13 million followers worldwide.

Alongside a guitar from the Player series and other Fender equipment for selected acts, the programme offers a social content series on Fender’s TikTok and Instagram channels, as well as inclusion on Fender official playlists through its music streaming service on Spotify and on Netease Cloud Music in China.

Fender Next Class of 2023

Dayglow (U.S.)

Cafune (U.S.)

Jean Dawson (U.S.)

Bartees Strange (U.S.)

Adi Oasis (U.S.)

Momma (U.S.)

Wallice (U.S.)

Yahritza y Su Esencia (U.S.)

DannyLux (U.S.)

Devon Gilfillian (U.S.)

49 Winchester (U.S.)

Cecilia Castleman (U.S.)

Luna Li (C.A.)

Bratty (M.X.)

Samm Henshaw (U.K.)

The Mysterines (U.K.)

Ruti (U.K.)

Deyaz (U.K.)

Tommy Lefroy (U.K.)

Grentperez (A.U.)

Ruel (A.U.)

Breimen (J.P.)

Chili Beans. (J.P.)

Sunset Rollercoaster (T.W.)

Wen Zhaojie (C.N.)