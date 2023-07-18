Scottish DJ Sim0ne selected for First On SoundCloud: 'This platform is crucial to emerging artists'

SoundCloud has launched its six-month accelerator programme First On SoundCloud 2023, powered with Sony Corporation.

Scottish DJ and producer Sim0ne has made this year’s programme, alongside US acts Wolfacejoeyy, DJ_Dave, Nitepunk, Sojabrat.

Sim0ne is a Scottish DJ and producer based in London. Sim0ne has gained an increasing global reach with her Rinse FM residency and HÖR Berlin appearance, where she debuted her now official remix of Lana Del Rey’s Say Yes To Heaven.

“I’m excited to be chosen for the FOSC programme and to be working closely with SoundCloud over the coming months,” said Sim0ne. “This platform is crucial to emerging artists as it allows them to share their work and build their community and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

SoundCloud’s annual music discovery programme launched in 2018 to elevate promising new acts building their careers on SoundCloud. Previously featured FOSC artists include Kehlani, Peggy Gou and Little Simz.

First On SoundCloud features opportunities for career acceleration, education and creative support for artists on the Next Pro tier.

This platform is crucial to emerging artists as it allows them to share their work and build their community Sim0ne Sim0ne

“First On SoundCloud is designed to work directly with each individual artist to co-produce a tangible, career-defining roadmap aimed at developing and deepening meaningful connections with fans,” said a statement.

Additionally, SoundCloud is partnering with Sony’s Audio team to amplify the celebration of milestone moments throughout the programme. They will also provide opportunities such as early access to beta tools and pilot programmes, the option to attend and participate in Sony's annual creator camp, and access to exclusive Sony-hosted events.

"First on SoundCloud has always been about empowering emerging artists and fostering music discovery for our listeners,” said Emmy Lovell, global head of music at SoundCloud. “Partnering with Sony’s Audio team is a great step in this mission. We're thrilled to unveil the new class of breakout talent and embark on a collaborative roadmap to hit creative milestones, expand global fanbases, and make a significant impact in each artist's unique journey."

The FOSC 2023 programme includes mentoring from the creator marketing team, one-to-one sessions with SoundCloud and Sony’s Audio team, and a proprietary dashboard that tracks follower growth, consumption, overall SoundCloud ranking and repeat listeners.

As well as early access to SoundCloud beta tools and new and emerging Sony Audio creation technologies, marketing levers for artists selected for FOSC include playlisting, track promotion, profile impressions, social media takeovers, performances at SoundCloud and Sony-hosted audio events, and more.

“Sony’s Audio team is always looking towards the future and collaborating with SoundCloud on this artist accelerator programme aligns with our mission to support music creation and artists on the rise with our latest products and tools,” said Jordy Freed, head of brand & business development + partner marketing & Strategy, Personal Entertainment Business in Sony Corporation of America.