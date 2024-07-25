Scottish Music Industry Association appoints seven members to EDIA Advisory Group

The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) has appointed seven members to its inaugural Equalities, Diversity, Inclusion and Access (EDIA) Advisory Group.

The membership organisation and innovation agency exists to strengthen, empower and unite Scotland’s music industry.

The newly appointed group comprises Jayne Stynes (chair), Jim Muotune, Beth Black, Sof Staune, Jo D’arc, Ailie Robertson and Kiana Kalantar-Hormozi.

Following an open application process and subsequent review period, members were selected based upon their demonstrated connections to their communities, their active participation within Scotland’s music industry and their experience engaging in work around equalities, diversity, inclusivity and accessibility.

The SMIA EDIA Advisory Group, supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland, will develop an EDIA Strategy for Scotland’s music industry, including devising the implementation and evaluation methods.

The group will meet regularly over the next year to develop the strategy, with members of the SMIA and the wider Scottish music industry contributing to the process.

When we think about industry development, it has to be in a way that is by and for all Robert Kilpatrick

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), said: “When we think about industry development, it has to be in a way that is by and for all. Reducing inequality, increasing diversity, enabling inclusion and enhancing access are all essential parts of that journey. Our newly appointed EDIA Advisory Group brings a wealth of lived experience to the SMIA, and their work will be an integral part of not only the SMIA’s strategic direction, but that of the entire Scottish music industry.

“The group’s establishment follows the appointment of an equalities and industry development officer to the SMIA staff team last year, and I’d like to personally thank Bethany O’Connor for her passion, dedication and commitment to the delivery of this work. I look forward to the SMIA continuing to engage with many of those working across the sector driving cultural change, and to supporting the group as they work to design an EDIA strategy for Scotland’s music industry.”

Kim Simpson, head of equalities, diversity and inclusion at Creative Scotland, said: “We welcome the recruitment of SMIA’s inaugural EDIA Advisory Group as they continue their mission to connect with and nurture the full diversity of the music sectors of Scotland. Having recently appointed Creative Scotland’s second EDI Advisory Group, we’ve seen and felt the impact these groups can have on how we meet our equalities ambitions. The vision, talent and commitment each member of the newly established SMIA EDIA Advisory Group will bring is certain to be incredibly valuable to shaping equalities practices across Scotland’s music industry.”

The SMIA now has a membership of over 4,700 industry professionals.

The organisation’s flagship project, the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award (pictured), recently launched for 2024, with eligible album submissions now open until July 31.