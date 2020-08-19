The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Sea Girls are heading for a big result with their debut LP.
The Polydor band's album Open Up Your Head (7,501 sales) is locked in a close battle with Taylor Swift's Folklore (6,757 sales) for the No.2 spot, with Biffy Clyro's A Celebration Of Endings (23,538 sales) well clear at the top.
Elsewhere, James Dean Bradfield's Victor Jara-inspired solo album Even In Exile (5,305 sales) is new at No.4, while Pop ...
