Sea Power have taken a narrow lead in this week’s race for the No.1 album with Everything Was Forever.

In the Midweek sales flash from the Official Charts Company, the band’s seventh studio album is on 3,718 sales from Friday (February 18) to Sunday (February 20) - just 15 copies ahead of Ed Sheeran’s =.

Chart sales of the album by Sea Power (formerly British Sea Power) have been powered by physical copies. The independently-released album is out via Townsend’s ...