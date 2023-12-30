Selina Webb, Michael Eavis and Carla Marie Williams recognised in New Year Honours

Music industry figures and artists have been recognised in the 2024 New Year Honours list.

Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis is awarded a knighthood for services to music and charity. He founded the festival on his Somerset farm in 1970.

“We started with 500 people and we've finished up with millions wanting to come every year," Sir Michael told the BBC. "That's quite extraordinary, isn't it?”

Selina Webb, Universal Music UK EVP, is awarded an MBE for services to the music industry, neurodiversity and charity. Webb received the Outstanding Contribution award at the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022.

Carla Marie Williams, songwriter and founder/CEO of Girls I Rate, is honoured with an MBE for services to music.

Artists recognised include Dame Shirley Bassey, who has been made a Companion of Honour, of which there are only 65 at any one time. Leona Lewis receives the OBE for services to music and charity.

Songwriter Don Black said it was “wonderful” to be awarded a CBE.

Yvette Griffith, Jazz Re:freshed chief exec, is also recognised in the New Year Honours with an OBE for services to cultural philanthropy and music.

Former BRIT School chair and Soho Artists founder Paul Burger is awarded the OBE.

Royal Albert Hall CEO James Ainscough is awarded an OBE in recognition of his work at Help Musicians.

Classical star Anna Lapwood is recognised with an MBE for services to music.

Global founder and president Ashley Tabor-King adds a CBE to his OBE.

There are also honours for broadcasters Steve Wright and Tony Blackburn.