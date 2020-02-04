Your site will load in 16 seconds
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez enjoy Spotify surge after Super Bowl

February 4th 2020 at 11:00AM
This year’s Super Bowl resulted in significant streaming boosts for Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as their half-time hits prompted a Spotify surge. 

Demi Lovato gave a rendition of the American national anthem before the match, which resulted in a 31% increase in Spotify streams.

At the interval, while Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers took a break, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the stage, enjoying respective Spotify spikes of 230% and 335% compared to a week earlier.

Shakira’s Empire jumped highest, rising 2135%, while She Wolf, Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don’t Lie rose 905%, 705% and 430% respectively.

Get Right was the biggest mover for Jennifer Lopez, rising 735%. Waiting For Tonight increased 685%, Let’s Get Loud rose by 570% and Jenny From The Block surged to a 545% increase.

Bad Bunny’s appearance with Shakira resulted in a 23% jump in streams. J Balvin joined Lopez on stage and saw his streams move up 16%.

Read our verdict on the best Super Bowl syncs here. Spotify’s new UK team star on the cover of the current issue of Music Week.

