Shane Codd hits the top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Things have shifted in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week, as Irish producer Shane Codd pips long-time leader Romy to No.1

Codd’s Get Out My Head rises 4-1 as Romy’s Lifetime slips to No.2. HVME’s Goosebumps is a non-mover at No.3, while Zoe Wees’ Control drops two spots to No.4. Arlo Parks rounds out the Top 5 with Caroline, which finishes above her own Green Eyes. Continuing an impressive breakthrough year, Parks also has another track, Hurt, at No.20.

Mathea’s Nur Noch Eine Zahl is the only new entry this week at No.15, while the biggest mover is Inhaler’s Ice Cream Sundae, which rockets 34-18.

The Top Top is below