December 11th 2020 at 12:00PM
Shane Codd hits the top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Things have shifted in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week, as Irish producer Shane Codd pips long-time leader Romy to No.1

Codd’s Get Out My Head rises 4-1 as Romy’s Lifetime slips to No.2. HVME’s Goosebumps is a non-mover at No.3, while Zoe Wees’ Control drops two spots to No.4. Arlo Parks rounds out the Top 5 with Caroline, which finishes above her own Green Eyes. Continuing an impressive breakthrough year, Parks also has another track, Hurt, at No.20.

Mathea’s Nur Noch Eine Zahl is the only new entry this week at No.15, while the biggest mover is Inhaler’s Ice Cream Sundae, which rockets 34-18.

The Top Top is below, click here for the Top 100.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 4 11 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
2 1 11 Romy Lifetime GB
3 3 21 HVME Goosebumps ES
4 2 32 Zoe Wees Control DE
5 7 3 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
6 5 8 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
7 6 8 Inhaler When It Breaks IE
8 11 5 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB
9 10 9 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
10 9 5 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO
11 12 12 Oliver Malcolm The Machine SE
12 8 12 Sault Free GB
13 15 13 OIEE feat. Neon Drown HU
14 22 8 Wes Nelson See Nobody GB
15 0 1 Mathea Nur Noch Eine Zahl AT
16 14 11 Alfie Templeman Forever Isn't Long Enough GB
17 13 46 Victor Leksell Svag SE
18 34 63 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
19 17 7 Lune gebe auf. DE
20 16 16 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
