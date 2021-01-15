Shane Codd holds on at Music Moves Europe Talent chart summit

Shane Codd is still at No.1 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The Irish DJ’s Get Out My Head is No.1 in its 16th week in the chart. The Polydor-signed artist is currently enjoying airplay support for his single.

HVME’s Goosebumps is steady at No.2, with Zoe Wees’ Control up 4-3 in its 37th week on the chart.

Romy is down one place to No.4 with Lifetime, while Arlo Parks moves 6-5 with Caroline. Parks is also in the Top 10 with Green Eyes, which dips three places to No.8. Ahead of her debut album this month, Parks is also No.12 with Hurts.

Elsewhere, Inhaler climb 14 places to enter the Top 20 at No.15 with When It Breaks.

