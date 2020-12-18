Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Shane Codd reigns supreme in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

December 18th 2020 at 12:00PM
Shane Codd reigns supreme in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Irish producer Shane Codd remains on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week with Get Out My Head, having knocked Romy’s Lifetime off the No.1 spot last week.

Romy's debut single Lifetime is now at No.3, swapping places with HVME’s Goosebumps. Zoe Wees’ Control remains at No.4 and Inhaler’s When It Breaks climbs to No.5. 

Debuting in this chart this week is Kit Sebastian with Ennui at No.12, while the frame's biggest mover is Merol's Knaldrang, which rises 29-19.

The Top 20 is below, click here for the Top 100.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 12 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
2 3 22 HVME Goosebumps ES
3 2 12 Romy Lifetime GB
4 4 33 Zoe Wees Control DE
5 7 9 Inhaler When It Breaks IE
6 6 9 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
7 11 13 Oliver Malcolm The Machine SE
8 8 6 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB
9 5 4 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
10 10 6 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO
11 9 10 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
12 0 2 Kit Sebastian Ennui GB
13 12 13 Sault Free GB
14 13 14 OIEE feat. Neon Drown HU
15 16 12 Alfie Templeman Forever Isn't Long Enough GB
16 17 47 Victor Leksell Svag SE
17 22 3 Paris Boy Problemas ES
18 23 6 Goldband Dit Is Voor Jou NL
19 29 4 Merol Knaldrang NL
20 21 14 Jack Curley I'm Here For You GB
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020