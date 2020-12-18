Shane Codd reigns supreme in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Irish producer Shane Codd remains on top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart this week with Get Out My Head, having knocked Romy’s Lifetime off the No.1 spot last week.

Romy's debut single Lifetime is now at No.3, swapping places with HVME’s Goosebumps. Zoe Wees’ Control remains at No.4 and Inhaler’s When It Breaks climbs to No.5.

Debuting in this chart this week is Kit Sebastian with Ennui at No.12, while the frame's biggest mover is Merol's Knaldrang, which rises 29-19.

