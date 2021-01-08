Shane Codd tops Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Shane Codd is top of the first Music Moves Europe Talent chart of 2021.

The DJ’s Get Out My Head is No.1 in its 15th week in the chart, moving up from No.6 in the last frame. HVME’s Goosebumps is down on spot to No.2, with Romy’s Lifetime staying put at No.3. Zoe Wees’ Control slips 2-4 in its 36th week on the chart, while Arlo Parks’ Green Eyes drops one spot to complete the Top 5. Parks’ debut album is coming soon, and the London singer also occupies sixth and seventh place with Caroline and Hurt respectively.

Elsewhere, Goldband jump 54-15 with Dit Is Voor Ju, while Holly Humberstone’s Vanilla rockets 42-11 in the week the Grantham singer took second place on the BBC’s Sound Of 2021 list.