Shane Codd tops Music Moves Europe Talent chart

January 8th 2021 at 12:00PM
Shane Codd is top of the first Music Moves Europe Talent chart of 2021.

The DJ’s Get Out My Head is No.1 in its 15th week in the chart, moving up from No.6 in the last frame. HVME’s Goosebumps is down on spot to No.2, with Romy’s Lifetime staying put at No.3. Zoe Wees’ Control slips 2-4 in its 36th week on the chart, while Arlo Parks’ Green Eyes drops one spot to complete the Top 5. Parks’ debut album is coming soon, and the London singer also occupies sixth and seventh place with Caroline and Hurt respectively.

Elsewhere, Goldband jump 54-15 with Dit Is Voor Ju, while Holly Humberstone’s Vanilla rockets 42-11 in the week the Grantham singer took second place on the BBC’s Sound Of 2021 list.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 6 15 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
2 1 25 HVME Goosebumps ES
3 3 15 Romy Lifetime GB
4 2 36 Zoe Wees Control DE
5 4 12 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
6 5 7 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
7 7 20 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
8 9 9 Lokoy feat. Safario Both Eyes NO
9 26 16 Sault Free GB
10 19 13 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
11 42 3 Holly Humberstone Vanilla GB
12 16 6 NewDad I Don't Recognise You IE
13 8 16 Oliver Malcolm The Machine SE
14 10 9 KUU feat. Alex Metric How Could I Ever GB
15 54 9 Goldband Dit Is Voor Jou NL
16 15 54 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
17 12 50 Victor Leksell Svag SE
18 0 6 Merol Knaldrang NL
19 0 2 ObskÃ¼r Bayside IE
20 0 2 Remme Bittersweet NL
