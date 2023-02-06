Your site will load in 16 seconds
Shania Twain leads the albums race with Queen Of Me

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Feb 6th 2023 at 5:38PM

Shania Twain is the early leader in the albums chart with new album Queen Of Me.

This month’s Music Week cover star has moved 10,345 copies of Queen Of Me, with 9,280 sales from physical, 768 from downloads and 297 from streams. Raye’s debut album, My 21st Century Blues, is at No.2 with 6,641 sales (4,286 from physical copies). With streams accounting for 1,396 of its tally so far and Sunday’s data from DSPs yet to be counted, Raye ...

