Shed Seven and Bring Me The Horizon are in a close race for No.1 in the albums chart this week, separated by only 631 sales.

Shed Seven’s Liquid Gold has 19,067 sales with 17,787 from physical, 1,140 from downloads and 140 via streams. Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human - Nex Gen is revived thanks to a physical release, with 17,913 units sold across its various editions. Downloads account for 223 of its overall tally of 17,913, while streams ...