Shed Seven could be on the way to their first ever No.1 album, A Matter Of Time, which, released last week, has accumulated 12,921 sales so far this week. The record is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 11,635 sales, whilst downloads account for 1,151 sales and streams account for 135.

Lewis Capaldi sits at No.2 with Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which has 4,121 sales so far this week, whilst Busted’s Greatest Hits ...