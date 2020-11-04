Shesaid.so launches Alternative Power 100 Music List

Shesaid.so has launched the fourth edition of its Alternative Power 100 Music List?.

?The community for women and gender minorities in the music industry invites nominations across the music industry anywhere in the world until 11.59pm GMT on November 22.

Honorees will be announced on December 1.

For the 2020 edition, Shesaid.so will reflect the pressure that the pandemic has brought to the music community by celebrating resilience and adaptability. The Alternative Power Music List is supported by Native Instruments.

Founder?Andreea Magdalina? said: “We created the Alternative Power 100 Music List to give voice to those whose work in the music industry often goes unnoticed. Not because it wasn’t not good work, but because it didn’t fit the traditional definitions of power and success. Little did we know that there would come a time when these alternative values would turn out to act as a life net for music executives and creatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Constantin Ko?hncke, CEO of Native Instruments, added: “Since its inception, the Alternative Power 100 Music List has been an essential celebration of incredible, diverse individuals who have broken the mould. This year has seen extreme challenges for many people in music, which makes it all the more important to spotlight their resilience and adaptability. We’re thrilled to support this year’s list and look forward to seeing the nominations.”

Online entries can be made here.