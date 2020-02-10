Shesaid.so launches intersectionality committee to drive diversity agenda

Shesaid.so has launched an intersectionality committee to enhance its efforts to make its community representative and inclusive of all voices.

The organisation is seeking to increase visibility and shed light on inequality faced by different demographics within the music industry.

Comprised of music industry professionals around the world, the team is headed up by artist manager Yasmin Lajoie and music supervisor Jumi Akinfenwa.

“We all have various traits that overlap and intersect and form our identities,” said Lajoie. “The intersectionality committee at Shesaid.so aims to celebrate these differences, while at the same time minimising the negative effects associated with them.

“The committee endeavours to uphold the Shesaid.so values of inclusion and diversity, while at the same time informing the organisation of ways we can all improve in these areas (we all need to check ourselves occasionally!). Collaboration is absolutely key here and we’re lucky enough to have brought together some of the brightest and best women and non-binary people from around the world to ensure that shesaid.so remains a safe space for marginalised people and an industry leader in issues regarding intersectionality.”

Akinfenwa added: "We are seeking to highlight that whilst we are a network of women and non-binary people who happen to also be music lovers, we don't all have the same experiences. There isn't one brand of feminism that can apply for all and thus we want to highlight how there can be a more nuanced approach to identity in the music industry.

"Another big part of what we want to do is educate people on what intersectionality actually is and why an intersectional approach to working is so vital to the music industry in 2020, not just for those within it but also for fans."

The shesaid.so Intersectionality Committee will be looking to encourage the music industry at large to act on inequalities that marginalised identities within the music community may face.

Shesaid.so was launched in 2014 to connect and empower underrepresented communities in the music industry, with a focus on women.