Shesaid.so names Pollen's Christine Osazuwa as UK director

Shesaid.so has appointed music executive Christine Osazuwa as its new UK director.

In this role, Osazuwa will be responsible for overseeing development and operations of the organisation’s chapters and initiatives in London, Brighton & Northern England.

In a statement, Shesaid.so added that she will “start new relationships and continue existing partnerships with artists, trade bodies, DSPs, label groups, and everyone working to make the UK music industry a safer and more equitable place”.

Osazuwa is also the strategy director for live music & travel tech start-up Pollen, as well as the founder of Measure of Music – a free weekend-long music & data conference and crash-course workshop.

“Shesaid.so has always been an organisation that I admire for their continuous work in empowering and representing gender minorities in the music industry,” said Christine Osazuwa. “I took on this role to be able to implement change within the UK music industry around issues such as career progression at all levels, parental leave and re-entering the workforce, exploring intersectionalities across race, ethnicity, sexuality, neurodiversity, disability and so much more.”

Since launching in 2014, Shesaid.so has evolved into one of the largest independent communities in the music business. The Shesaid.so community consists of women, gender minorities, and allies from all sectors of the music industry, including record labels, artist management companies, booking agencies, technology platforms, creative agencies, composers, artists and more.

With headquarters in London and LA, Shesaid.so has 18 global chapters around the world including New York City, France, Italy, and Mumbai.

“Shesaid.so takes pride in having built a safe and authentic space where all women and gender minorities in music are welcome,” said founder Andreea Magdalina. “That's why each one of our members has been carefully curated to ensure everyone shares our values and ethos, and actively participates in the community.

“Christine is no different and we are elated that she is joining the team is such a crucial role within the organisation especially as the UK continues to prove its importance in pushing boundaries in an ever-evolving music industry ecosystem.”