Shesaid.so reveals Alternative Power 100 Music List 2021

Shesaid.so has unveiled the Alternative Power 100 Music List 2021.

The year’s list is celebrating the new creative economy and its impact on the music industry. Shesaid.so has partnered with Patreon.

Honorees span the entire industry, with names from YouTube, SoundCloud, Instagram Music, Resident Advisor, Foundation.fm, BBC Music Introducing, The Orchard, Saffron Records, AWAL, Def Jam, Sony Music, Netflix as well as artists, DJs and musicians.

The full list is available here.

This year’s list introduced special awards and 10 brand new categories covering industry areas such as Artists, Community, Record Labels and more.

Over the past four years the #AltList from Shesaid.so has evolved into a sought-after distinction among executives, artists and other creators in the music industry, focusing on traditionally underrepresented communities.

The #AltList is open to all genders.






