Shesaid.so sponsors International Woman Of The Year category at Women In Music Awards 2021

Music Week is delighted to announce Shesaid.so as the sponsor for the International Woman Of The Year category at the Women In Music Awards 2021.

Staged in association with AIM and UK Music, the Music Week Women In Music Awards – which returns as a live event at London’s Park Lane Hilton on October 22 – recognises the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business.

Shesaid.so is a global community of women and gender minorities in the music industry. Independently built in London by Andreea Magdalina in 2014, Shesaid.so has since grown to 15,000-plus members around the world across more than 15 chapters including New York, Los Angeles, France, Germany, Sweden and South Africa.

Shesaid.so’s international community is diverse, ranging from artists, composers, musicians and other creatives, through to c-suite leaders, mid-level executives, small business owners, freelancers and 18-25s. The organisation achieves its mission through community design, mentoring programmes, networking, educational content and other industry opportunities.

The International Woman Of The Year category was won by Partisan MD Zena White in 2019.

YouTube is headline sponsor of the Women In Music Awards 2021.

This year’s Roll Of Honour is in association with TikTok. You can read who is on the list here.

