Simon Fuller launches TikTok pop group The Future X

Simon Fuller has unveiled The Future X, a new pop group made up of three singers and four dancers all discovered on TikTok.

The announcement said that the line-up “demonstrates the platform’s unique ability to showcase extraordinary new talent”.

The search for The Future X’s members began last autumn as aspiring talent auditioned by posting a video of themselves on TikTok using the hashtag #NextInMusic. Over the course of five weeks the hashtag generated more than 300 million views and produced an audition shortlist from which the final seven group members were chosen by Simon Fuller.

The group’s seven members include singers Angie Green, Luke Brown and Maci Wood plus dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas.

Simon Fuller, founder of XIX Entertainment and longtime manager of the Spice Girls, previously assembled the Now United group.

Now living and working together in their Malibu compound, The Future X are currently in the recording studio putting the finishing touches to their launch music and preparing for their first live performances in March 2022, when they will join Now United’s sold-out arena tour of Brazil and Portugal.

Simon Fuller said: “We have spent a year working in partnership with TikTok to find the best talent on their platform and I am thrilled with the resulting group. The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: Authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers.”

Ole Obermann, global head of music, TikTok, said: “Simon and his team are always at the forefront of music and cultural trends, and we’re delighted they’ve worked with TikTok to find exciting new talent in this way. TikTok is where new music creators and artists are finding their voice, sharing their creativity and inspiring others to do the same - so it feels right that The Future X has come together from emerging TikTok talent. We can’t wait to see what the band achieve and know our community will love sharing in their journey and of course their music through their presence on TikTok.”

The Future X will also “celebrate TikTok’s vibrant creator universe" by teaming up with on-platform talent.

ElF Cosmetics is launching its own search across North America on TikTok to look for aspiring makeup artists to work with the group through the #elfitup TikTok Hashtag Challenge.

Fuller added: “This is the first group to be born on TikTok and driven by the creators on the platform. ELF is a perfect founding brand because they're driven by digital first; they understand the power of TikTok, and I am looking forward to working with them to explore how artists can work with brands to the betterment of both.”

Fans can watch the group's creative and personal journey by visiting The Future X hub on TikTok.