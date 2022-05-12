Simon Fuller teams with S10 Entertainment's Brandon Silverstein

XIX Entertainment's Simon Fuller and Brandon Silverstein, founder & CEO of S10 Entertainment, haved formed a content partnership that opens a pipeline between the two entertainment companies and gives S10 Entertainment clients access to additional film and television opportunities.

S10 Films has several scripted and unscripted projects in active development across television, documentary, and audio mediums.

Brandon Silverstein, who manages Anitta and Normani, said: “I’m psyched to partner with Simon, he is someone I grew up idolising (no pun intended) and has been an incredible resource to me. We already have so much in the works, including one concept we think has all the makings of a hit, that brings together some of today’s most exciting culturally important musicians with an incredibly compelling content creator who is a specialist in making music-based moments go viral… It’s just one great idea that has come out of our relationship but this partnership is already off to a great start.”

Simon Fuller said: “Brandon is one of the most exciting young managers I have come across in recent years. His dynamic and open minded entrepreneurial spirit is perfectly suited to these dramatically changing times. His intuitive connection to pop culture and the breakthrough talent that will define the future is a perfect match for my experience and strategic thinking. I am excited about all the innovative and disruptive projects we are currently working on.”