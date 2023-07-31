Sinéad O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U could go Top 20 for first time in 33 years

Sinéad O’Connor’s catalogue is set to return to the UK charts following the Irish singer-songwriter’s tragic death last week.

Nothing Compares 2 U, her 1990 No.1 single, re-charted at No.45 on Friday (July 28) following the news of O’Connor’s death, which prompted an outpouring of tributes. The initial chart impact last week was based on a significant contribution by download sales (2,939) for one full day.

For the new chart week (which started on Friday, July 28), the classic song’s streaming impact has propelled it into the Top 20 for the first time since March 1990. According to the Midweek sales update, Nothing Compares 2 U (Chrysalis) has climbed to No.19 with 7,008 sales since Friday, a calculation based on 813,888 streams and 1,511 downloads.

According to Alan Jones’ Music Week charts analysis, the track – which spent four weeks at No.1 in 1990, and returned briefly in 2010, when it reached No.72 after being performed on The X Factor by Aiden Grimshaw – was certified platinum for sales in excess of 600,000 on March 1 1990, while still on its first chart run. Deleted prior to Kantar (Millward Brown) taking over chart compilation duties in 1994, it achieved 58 further physical sales before the dawn of the digital age, and has since achieved consumption of a further 786,384 units (up to July 27).

In the albums chart, Sinéad O’Connor is set for three entries in the Top 100 based on the Midweek sales update.

So Far – The Best Of has re-charted at No.41. The 1997 collection previously peaked at No.28 upon its release and has sales to date of 203,525. Another compilation issued by Parlophone Belgium has made a streaming impact and charted at No.66 based on Midweek sales, while Nothing Compares 2 U’s parent album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, is at No.89.

Certified double-platinum (for passing 600,000 sales), I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got peaked at No.1 in March 1990 and is O’Connor’s biggest seller, including 111,832 sales since 1994.

Photo: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty