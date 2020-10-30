Sinead O'Brien debuts in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart

Your site will load in 16 seconds
October 30th 2020 at 12:00PM
Irish poet Sinead O’Brien’s punk sensibility has soared into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week with Most Modern Painting. Moving 26-17, this is the first time O’Brien has reached the Top 20.

Elsewhere on the chart, Romy holds her position in first place with Lifetime, Zoe Wees’ Control remains at No.2, HVME’s Goosebumps stays at No.3, Inhaler’s When It Breaks climbs to No.4 and Arlo Park’s Hurt drops to No.5.

Arlo Park’s brand new track Green Eyes debuts in the chart this week and is the highest climber moving 60-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 5 Romy Lifetime GB
2 2 26 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 4 15 HVME Goosebumps ES
4 5 2 Inhaler When It Breaks IE
5 3 10 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
6 22 8 Lous & The Yakuza feat. Hamza Laisse Moi BE
7 7 7 NewDad Blue IE
8 9 8 Bow Anderson Island GB
9 6 30 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
10 15 6 Sault Free GB
11 8 3 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
12 17 14 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
13 12 28 S1mba Rover GB
14 60 2 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
15 14 12 Mickey Wrap It Up AT
16 19 40 Victor Leksell Svag SE
17 26 5 Sinead O Brien Most Modern Painting IE
18 16 21 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
19 31 2 Monet192 21 Gramm CH
20 20 5 Alfie Templeman Forever Isn't Long Enough GB
