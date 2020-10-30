Sinead O'Brien debuts in the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart

Irish poet Sinead O’Brien’s punk sensibility has soared into the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart this week with Most Modern Painting. Moving 26-17, this is the first time O’Brien has reached the Top 20.

Elsewhere on the chart, Romy holds her position in first place with Lifetime, Zoe Wees’ Control remains at No.2, HVME’s Goosebumps stays at No.3, Inhaler’s When It Breaks climbs to No.4 and Arlo Park’s Hurt drops to No.5.

Arlo Park’s brand new track Green Eyes debuts in the chart this week and is the highest climber moving 60-14.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.