Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle dies aged 38

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died aged 38, according to a statement on his social media accounts.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” said the statement. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

No cause of death has been confirmed.

Earle was the son of Steve Earle and took part of his name from the singer Townes Van Zandt.

Early in his career, he was named new and emerging artist of the year by the Americana Music Association.

Justin Townes Earle’s most recent album, The Saint of Lost Causes, was released last year.

sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and the entire family of Justin Townes Earle... he was always kind to me and he’s gone too soon — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2020

My friend, Justin Townes Earle, has passed away. Such a tremendous songwriter...he took me on 2 tours and always treated me so kindly....he understood struggle, he understood joy...I saw him at the peaks and valleys of both through the 13 years I knew him...we will miss you JT ? pic.twitter.com/rq74Qu3Hif — Samantha Crain (@sjcrain) August 24, 2020