Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle dies aged 38

August 24th 2020 at 9:16AM
Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died aged 38, according to a statement on his social media accounts.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” said the statement. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

No cause of death has been confirmed.

Earle was the son of Steve Earle and took part of his name from the singer Townes Van Zandt.

Early in his career, he was named new and emerging artist of the year by the Americana Music Association.

Justin Townes Earle’s most recent album, The Saint of Lost Causes, was released last year.

