Skindred could be on the way to finish at No.1 with their new album Smile. With 10,840 sales so far this week, Smile is boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 7,788 units. The record has 2,793 sales from downloads and 259 from streams.

Cian Ducrot’s Victory (10,092 sales) is in second place, followed by Sherlocks’ People Like Me & You (8,936 sales), Miles Kane’s One Man Band (7,735 sales) and Travis Scott’s Utopia (6,587 sales).

Dave and Central ...