Skindred are the early leaders in an albums chart race dominated by independent releases.

Released via Earache, Skindred’s eighth album Smile has 8,348 sales so far, with 5,837 from physical, 2,355 from downloads and 156 from streams. The Sherlocks are at No.2 with their fourth album People Like Me & You, which has 8,049 sales (7,626 from physical). Cian Ducrot’s One Man Band (5,272 sales) and N-Dubz comeback album Timeless (4,369 sales) are at Nos.3 and 4 respectively and ...