Skip Marley and family re-record One Love for UNICEF Reimagine campaign

The family of Bob Marley and Serene Sass of Amplified Music have joined forces to re-record the iconic hit One Love in order to support UNICEF’s Coronavirus Reimagine campaign.

Set for release on July 17, the song was put together by Bob’s children Cedella Marley, Stephen Marley and grandson and musician Skip Marley.

The song will raise funds to help UNICEP respond to children and family needs of those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers, the song will feature musicians from across the glove, artists from conflict zones and children living in vulnerable communities.

Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley said: “Over forty years ago, my father wrote ‘One Love’ about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world.

“Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today, we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”